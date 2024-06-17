78°
BRPD trying to identify man who broke into woman's home
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police officers are trying to identify a man who broke into a woman's apartment and tried to rob her in June.
Crimestoppers shared photos of a man who broke into a unit at the Kingston Point Apartments on June 10. The woman told officers that she was inside her bedroom when she heard loud noises in a different part of the home. She said she found a man trying to steal her things, but he ran away when he saw her.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man can call (225) 344-7867.
