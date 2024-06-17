Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank announces six rural summer meal sites for kids, teens

BATON ROUGE — The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has announced Monday six rural summer meal sites across 11 parishes to serve kids and teens under the age of 18 free of charge.

Everyone under 18 within the capital region can receive meal boxes at the following locations:

- Erwinville Community Children’s Organization and Food Pantry in Port Allen (Tuesdays, June 11 to July 30, 10 a.m. to noon)

- Audubon Regional Library, Clinton Branch in Clinton (Tuesdays, June 11 to Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

- West Feliciana Parish Library in St. Francisville (Fridays, June 7 to Aug. 2, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.)

- Albany First Baptist Church in Albany (Mondays, July 1 to Aug. 5, 4 to 6 p.m.)

- Audubon Regional Library in Greensburg (Tuesdays, July 2 to Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

- Audubon Regional Library in Jackson (Tuesdays, July 2 to Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Each week, children will receive a box containing five days’ worth of shelf-stable breakfasts and lunches that require no

preparation.

“We are thrilled to partner with these local sites to make sure every child receives the food they need to thrive this

summer,” Jordyn Barlow, vice president of impact at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, said. “As all of us feel the

pressure of rising food prices, we hope every family will make the most of this valuable program.”

The Summer Meals program is funded by the USDA and run by local non-profits and school districts, and sites can be

found throughout the community. Everyone is welcome at the sites listed above, but there may be more convenient

locations closer to you.

Families can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 and type in an address to find nearby summer meal sites. More information can be found here.