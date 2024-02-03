List of upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations around Baton Rouge

Krewe of Orion

Where: Downtown Baton Rouge ending at the Raising Cane's River Center

When: Feb. 4 from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Details: The Krewe of Orion’s 25th annual Mardi Gras parade theme is “Orion’s Silver Anniversary." Marching bands, dance groups, and marching units (all of 20 members or more) will be among the great sights and sounds at this wonderful family-oriented parade.

More info here - https://kreweoforion.com/

Mid City Gras

Where: North Boulevard at 19th Street ending at the Baton Rouge Community College

When: Feb. 4 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Details: This year's theme is "Once Upon a Squirrel." The parade typically lasts between 45 minutes - 1 hour, and you will see krewes of all kinds: music, dance, performance, floats, walkers, skaters, cyclists, humans, and squirrels.

More info here - https://www.midcitygras.org/

Krewe of Southdowns

Where: Begins at Glasgow Middle, weaves through Southdowns and ends on Perkins Road

When: Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Details: The Krewe of Southdowns is Baton Rouge's first, and most unique, family-friendly night Mardi Gras Parade. Join us rain or shine in the Southdowns neighborhood for our 37th annual parade.

More info here - https://www.southdowns.org/

Krewe of Spanish Town

Where: Downtown Baton Rouge

When: Feb. 10 at 12 p.m.

Details: Spanish Town is the site of Baton Rouge's largest Mardi Gras parade, which is celebrated annually on the Saturday before Mardi Gras. This year's theme is "Wasted Away in Flamingoville."

More info here - https://mardigrasspanishtown.com/

Krewe of Shenandoah

Where: Starts at Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend

When: Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Details: This year is Krewe of Shenandoah's inaugural parade and the theme is "Par for the Course."

More info here - https://www.kreweofshenandoah.com/