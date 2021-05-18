List of storm-related school closures

Officials have announced school closures in multiple parishes due to flooding and dangerous conditions related to this week's storms.

Check back regularly; we'll update this list as more schools announce closures.

Schools closed Wednesday, May 19 due to hazardous storm conditions:

West Baton Rouge Parish - Elementary and middle schools are closed until Friday, May 21. High school students will be dismissed on a half-day schedule.

Iberville Parish - All schools closed Wednesday, May 19.