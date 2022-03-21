70°
List of state office closures ahead of severe weather Tuesday
The following state offices will be closed Tuesday, March 22:
Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion and West Baton Rouge
The following state offices will close at noon:
Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana.
City-Parish offices will also close at noon Tuesday.
