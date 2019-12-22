Lines and lines of shoppers buying their last-minute holiday gifts

BATON ROUGE - It was a packed house at Victoria's Toy Station in Baton Rouge as shoppers lined up for their last-minute Christmas shopping.

"We've had an amazing December," Katie Shoriak, owner of the toy store said.

This is the best shopping season in the stores 35-years of business.

"How does this Super Saturday compare to Black Friday? It's so much busier," Shoriak said,

and it's all thanks to Christmas shopping procrastinators.

"Last-minute shoppers, lots of last-minute shoppers. It's been amazing."

But, some folks prefer to shop late into the holiday season, like Alli Sims. Sims says last-minute shopping gets her into the holiday mood.

"I've been getting a few things along the way, but I like a shopping couple of days, just before Christmas, just because it gets you in the spirit. You have fun wrapping gifts at home, drinking hot chocolate," Sims said.

The very last minute shoppers still have the day before Christmas, and the day after, when some shoppers say, stores offer better deals than they do on Black Friday.