Lil' Boosie announces he has kidney cancer via Instagram, deletes post

Image: Wikimedia Commons

BATON ROUGE - Rapper Lil’ Boosie announced Wednesday via Instagram that he has kidney cancer.

In the caption of an image on his Instagram page, the Louisiana rapper, real name Torrence Hatch, asked for his fans to pray for him after receiving news that he has “cancer on his kidneys.” Boosie then introduced the hashtag #prayfaboosie.

TMZ.com reports that the caption has since been deleted after Lil’ Boosie’s team expressed their unhappiness with the announcement. The image of the rapper eating a meal is still up on Instagram.

The 33-year-old rapper isn’t new to health concerns as he has been living with diabetes for some time. He was just released early from Angola last year after he served five years on a marijuana possession charge.