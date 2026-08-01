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Lil Blue House after-hours club on Osage Street shut down due to code violation
BATON ROUGE — A north Baton Rouge after-hours club was shut down due to a code violation, according to a report by The Advocate.
The Lil Blue House on Osage Street, owned by Allnite Entertainment, had its certificate of occupancy revoked and its power shut off due to the business having alcohol on-site despite having an occupancy classification as a reception hall without alcohol.
Reception halls are required to have a major use conditional permit and a license from the Office of Alcohol Beverage Control to serve alcohol according to the Unified Development Code.
While after-hours clubs can't legally serve alcohol or encourage visitors to bring their own, Allnite Entertainment allegedly posted photos and videos from inside the Lil Blue House showing people drinking alcohol as recently as June 25 and as far back as October 2024, according to the paper.
Allnite Entertainment could potentially face a nuisance abatement, which works to remove harmful activities that affect property use, District Attorney Hillar Moore shared.
In February, 27-year-old Demarcus Variste was killed in a shooting outside the Lil Blue House.
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