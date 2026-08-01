97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston resident transported to hospital following venomous snake bite

2 hours 6 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, August 01 2026 Aug 1, 2026 August 01, 2026 2:38 PM August 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A person in Livingston was transported to the hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake on Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Livingston Police Department, the person was bitten by a venomous Eastern Copperhead and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The Livingston Police Department reminded residents that this is the current season when snakes are present both day and night. Those bitten should remember the time the bite occurred and the type of snake, as this information is vital for first responders and hospital staff. 

Trending News

The Livingston Police Department, Livingston Fire Department and Acadian EMS responded to the scene of the bite. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days