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REPORT: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave receives 4-year, $132 million extension

1 hour 29 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2026 Jul 30, 2026 July 30, 2026 3:54 PM July 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave recieved a four-year, $132 million extension, ESPN reported.

Olave, who was selected 11th overall out of Ohio State in 2022, had 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season.

His contract also includes $90 million guaranteed.

WBRZ previously reported on Olave's contract situation, with Olave saying in May that he wanted to get the deal done sooner rather than later.

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