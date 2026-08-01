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The Elaine Education Foundation hosts school supply drive for Baton Rouge students

3 hours 59 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, August 01 2026 Aug 1, 2026 August 01, 2026 1:27 PM August 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Elaine Education Foundation helped students in Baton Rouge prepare for the upcoming school year with a school supply drive on Saturday at The Chapel on Siegen Lane.

The foundation aims to help children enjoy their right to quality education by providing a well-rounded, supportive, safe and engaging learning environment with outreach services like providing scholarships for children to attend school. 

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The back-to-school supply drive began on Friday afternoon when volunteers gathered to pack school supplies into backpacks that were later distributed on Saturday at a drive-thru event. 

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