Free back-to-school basketball clinic in Baton Rouge inspires youth both on and off the court

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Basketball and Volleyball Association, along with the Langston Galoway Foundation, hosted a free back-to-school basketball clinic for students entering 4th through 11th grade on Saturday at the Team Automotive Group Sportsplex in Baton Rouge.

The free clinic aimed to use basketball as a platform to inspire and equip youth for success both on and off the court through a combination of athletic instruction, academic encouragement, health and wellness education and financial literacy programming.

The event was designed to create meaningful opportunities for youth to gain valuable life skills and build confidence and character, while also encouraging positive decision-making as students pursue their goals in sports, school and life.