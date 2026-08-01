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35-year-old male killed in fatal hit-and-run on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left a 35-year-old male dead.
According to investigators, the incident occurred on July 11 around 1:20 a.m. in the 48000 block of Scenic Highway when the 35-year-old male stopped his Honda Accord in the right northbound lane due to a flat tire.
Investigators said that while standing outside his vehicle, he was struck by a dark-colored SUV, which fled the scene.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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