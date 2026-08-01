96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities search for escaped ICE detainee in Pine Prairie

2 hours 1 minute 4 seconds ago Saturday, August 01 2026 Aug 1, 2026 August 01, 2026 3:25 PM August 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PINE PRAIRIE — A civil detainee from Guatemala escaped from an ICE facility in Pine Prairie on Friday, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said that 22-year-old Santiago Gasper escaped around 4:09 p.m., with a report of a Hispanic male wearing a white T-shirt and white shorts seen running south on 5th Street in Pine Prairie around 4:30 p.m. later being submitted. 

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, which was notified of the escape around midnight, deployed a thermal drone, a tracking dog and ground units; however, deputies were unable to locate Gassper after hours of searching. 

According to ICE, Gasper is not considered dangerous as he has no criminal history and is classified as a Civil Detainee.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days