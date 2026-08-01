Authorities search for escaped ICE detainee in Pine Prairie

PINE PRAIRIE — A civil detainee from Guatemala escaped from an ICE facility in Pine Prairie on Friday, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that 22-year-old Santiago Gasper escaped around 4:09 p.m., with a report of a Hispanic male wearing a white T-shirt and white shorts seen running south on 5th Street in Pine Prairie around 4:30 p.m. later being submitted.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, which was notified of the escape around midnight, deployed a thermal drone, a tracking dog and ground units; however, deputies were unable to locate Gassper after hours of searching.

According to ICE, Gasper is not considered dangerous as he has no criminal history and is classified as a Civil Detainee.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.