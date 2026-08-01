Baton Rouge General helps students prepare for the upcoming school year

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge General hosted its "Ready, Set, School!" back-to-school event at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Gus Young Avenue on Saturday.

The free family event helped families check off overlooked items that can make a difference in students' comfort, safety and confidence on the first day of school.

The event featured fit checks for backpacks and shoes to make sure items fit correctly, sports physicals to aid student athletes in getting cleared for the season, dietitians to design healthy lunches and after-school snacks and tips from the Mid City Emergency response teams to promote safety for students who spend time home alone.

Participants also had the opportunity to speak with licensed counselors from the Wellness Studio about mental health resources for kids and teens.

Families in attendance also gained access to study resources, tips and tools and information on EBR Schools' Medical Zone program.