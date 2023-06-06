73°
Lightning strike causes attic fire in home on Lone Pine Lane

Tuesday, June 06 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A home caught on fire Tuesday afternoon when a storm passed through the area and lightning struck a home. 

According to the St. George Fire Department, A home at the end of Lone Pine Lane was hit by lightning at 4:26 p.m. The strike sparked a fire in the attic. 

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained. 

