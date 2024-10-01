Library cardholders can now check out state park passes and exploration-tool filled backpacks at local libraries

BATON ROUGE - Library cardholders in 18 parishes can now visit Louisiana’s State Parks for free as part of a pilot program designed to get people exploring called Check Out Louisiana.

All you need is a library card and you will be provided with a state park pass and a Geaux Explore backpack that contain binoculars, a compass, magnifying glass, Leave No Trace outdoor ethics cards, and guides to Louisiana birds, wildlife, trees, and flowers.

"It has been on our minds for a while. We just feel like it's a natural fit for our libraries and our parks to sit there and show what wonderful natural resources we have. Our libraries are more than just books. We have so many fun things you can check out at your library," State Librarian Meg Placke said.

The pass permits one vehicle and its passengers to enter the park. However, it does not provide access to cabins, campgrounds, or other programs while at the park. The pass is not valid for overnight stays.

You can get your one-day pass and Geaux Explore backpack at a participating local library.

"We want to make sure that our communities get to enjoy our state and what better way than to go look at our state parks, all of our history. Bring your kids, disconnect, get off your phones, go out, grab a backpack, go to a state park," Director of Livingston Parish Libraries Michelle Parrish said.

Parishes participating in the program include Calcasieu, Claiborne, East Baton Rouge, Evangeline, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson, Livingston, Morehouse, Richland, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, and Webster parishes.

Louisiana has many beautiful state parks and you can view those here.