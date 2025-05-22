Liberty Lagoon will not open Memorial Day weekend due to 'lifeguard shortage'

BATON ROUGE - Liberty Lagoon Water Park will not have its traditional Memorial Day weekend opening because BREC has been unable to hire enough lifeguards.

BREC officials did not say when the popular summer attraction might open.

"As soon as appropriate staffing levels can be reached to ensure the safety of all guests, the water park will be open this summer," a news release said.