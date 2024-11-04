LHSAA forces University High football to forfeit seven wins; Cubs now 0-9

BATON ROUGE — University High's football team went from a record of 7-2 to a winless season after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association voided seven of the team's wins on Monday.

According to the LHSAA's website, seven of U-High's wins — and their loss against Archbishop Rummel — are now losses by forfeit. The forfeits leave the Cubs with a 0-9 record going into a Week 10 game against Port Allen High School.

The forfeit of eight of its games came after rumors circulated about U-High being investigated for having a possible ineligible player, The Advocate reports. The LHSAA does not provide information about sanctions to the media.

Before forfeiting their wins, U-High was ranked No. 1 in the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association's Class 3A poll until Friday's loss to Madison Prep.