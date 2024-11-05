LHSAA forces University High football to forfeit all seven season wins; officials submitting an appeal

BATON ROUGE — University High's football team went from a record of 7-2 to a winless season after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association voided seven of the team's wins on Monday.

According to the LHSAA's website, seven of U-High's wins — and their loss against Archbishop Rummel — are now losses by forfeit. The forfeits leave the Cubs with a 0-9 record going into a Week 10 game against Port Allen High School.

U-High officials said Tuesday morning they have received the noticed and have submitted an appeal.

"We are committed to pursuing all available avenues to honor the dedication and hard work of our student athletes," school officials said.

The forfeit of eight of its games came after rumors circulated about U-High being investigated for having a possible ineligible player, The Advocate reports. The LHSAA does not provide information about sanctions to the media.

Before forfeiting their wins, U-High was ranked No. 1 in the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association's Class 3A poll until Friday's loss to Madison Prep.