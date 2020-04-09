86°
LHSAA cancels high school sports statewide through remainder of school year

3 hours 34 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 April 09, 2020 12:17 PM April 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has officially canceled all high school sports for the rest of the school year due to coronavirus concerns.

The group announced Thursday that the LHSAA Executive Committee approved the cancellation of all remaining 2019-2020 winter sports championships and all spring sports regular season and championship events.

Governor Edwards announced last week that K-12 schools statewide would remain closed through the end of April. The Louisiana Association of State Superintendents has also submitted a request for the governor to keep schools closed through the rest of the school year. 

