'Let's get to work': Officials discuss Supreme Court ruling, next steps for future city of St. George

BATON ROUGE - Officials held a press conference Monday morning to discuss how they would be going forward for the future of the city of St. George.

After the decision to allow the city to annex came down from the Louisiana Supreme Court Friday, the main question from everyone has been "what's next?"

Officials answered that question and fielded others during the conference Monday.

As for what's next, officials said that it was time to go to work.

A St. George Transition District has been established with the goal of setting up the city in the most efficient and budget-friendly way. Governor Jeff Landry was mentioned in the meeting as someone who would need to approve administration for the new city as well as, of course, a mayor.

What's next for the city is a call for residents in support of the city — and those against — to attend meetings, send emails, and contact representatives with their feedback and critique of what they want St. George to be.

"We are not done. We are just getting started."

The main question that came up from the audience was about the prospect of a school system for the city. While officials said there was an intent to create a school district, there were no immediate plans as of Monday, with more of the focus being on establishing council members and mayoral faculty.

