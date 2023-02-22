Les Miles and LSU look to secure #1 recruiting class today

BATON ROUGE - LSU is set to claim the number one class in the country on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Nearly two-dozen high school seniors are set to commit to LSU. Of the freshmen group, three are from the capital region: Donavaughn Campbell of Ponchatoula High School, Caleb Roddy of Denham Springs and Lindsey Scott of Zachary.

Almost seventy high school seniors around Baton Rouge are committing to various schools and programs Wednesday.

"[LSU] needs to fill needs and get the kids that are difference makers. [LSU] has done that," Shea Dixon, a sports writer for 24/7 Sports said in an interview with the WBRZ Sports team this week. Click HERE to watch the entire interview.

