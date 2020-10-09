Legislative Black Caucus calls for State Police to release video tied to Black man's death

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers are calling for more transparency at Louisiana State Police after a tumultuous month for the agency.

The statement released by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus highlights the alleged actions of troopers August McKay and Chris Hollingsworth.

The Investigative Unit reported last month that McKay was caught calling a co-worker a "f****** n*****" and received no discipline from State Police. The agency tried to conceal documents related to the incident when they were requested by WBRZ.

Hollingsworth was at the center of an investigation into the death of Ronald Greene, who died after a chase with state troopers last year. Greene's family says they were originally told he died in a crash, but photos revealed his vehicle sustained hardly any damage in the chase.

"I beat the ever living f*** out of him," Hollingsworth was heard saying in a recording. "Choked him and everything else to get him under control.

Hollingsworth died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in mid September, shortly after he was served paperwork informing him that State Police planned to fire him.

The LLBC is calling for the agency to release any video from troopers' encounter with Greene.

"It is our understanding that video of the incident exists," the group said in its statement. "While the video may fall within the exception of Louisiana's Public Records law; it is imperative that in an effort of full transparency and public trust; the video be released immediately."

You can read the full statement here.

LSP has repeatedly told WBRZ that Superintendent Kevin Reeves is unavailable for an interview related to either story.