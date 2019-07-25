Lee Michaels jewelers expanding flagship Baton Rouge store

BATON ROUGE - Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, one of the largest family-owned jewelers in the country, has announced plans to expand its flagship location on Corporate Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge-based company says the renovations will nearly double the store’s footprint to 10,000 square feet and include an enhanced Rolex and David Yurman shop-in-shop, making it their largest location.

Early enhancements have already begun with the store's exterior. Those updates are expected to be completed by the start of the holiday season and will not impact the store's business hours.

The second phase will last from January to March, during which all of the store's business will move to the Mall of Louisiana. The renovated Corporate Boulevard location is expected to reopen in late April or early May.

Lee Michaels has nine locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and New Mexico.