Lee Drive expansion project eyes October completion

BATON ROUGE - The intersection of Lee Drive between Highland Road and Burbank Drive has been seeing some heavy construction as of late, but the necessary project should greatly help traffic in the area.

That bottleneck serves as a throughway for multiple college apartment complexes and developers want to add more housing and commercial properties to the area. But the City of Baton Rouge said there will be no more building until the roads can handle the added congestion.

The project has been underway for a couple of years with one main goal — widening the road between Burbank Drive and Highland Road. In both directions, it will grow from two lanes to four including two dedicated turn lanes.

Workers will also build a new bridge over Bayou Fountain during construction.

Despite multiple weather delays this summer, project managers say work should be complete by sometime in October.