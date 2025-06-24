LED: UK-based gas company invests $400 million investment into ammonia plant in Ascension Parish

DONALSONVILLE — United Kingdom-based natural gas supplier Linde is investing over $400 million to build a new air separation unit at the Blue Point Number One ammonia plant in Ascension Parish, helping to create and maintain jobs statewide.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project, part of the joint venture Blue Point Number One ammonia plant that also includes a multi-billion dollar project from CF Industries, will create up to 65 new jobs directly and indirectly, as well as retain over 100 jobs statewide.

The new unit will provide oxygen and nitrogen to support ammonia production and will be the largest on the Mississippi River, LED said Monday in a news release.

“This announcement is yet another win for the West Bank as we build out the industrial base and bring high-wage job opportunities to the area,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said.

Construction will begin in 2026 and the facility is expected to be operational by 2029.