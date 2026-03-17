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Several stores at Juban Crossing closed; store say closures result of electrical fire in mall
DENHAM SPRINGS - Several stores at the Juban Crossing shopping center were closed Tuesday, with notices on doors saying the closures were due to an electrical fire.
The notices say that the fire department shut down the stores, with some stores saying they are hoping to re-open Wednesday.
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WBRZ reached out to authorities for more information on the fires.
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