Passenger arrested for attempted murder of officer after intentional crash on I-10 in WBR

PORT ALLEN - A Mississippi man grabbed the steering wheel of a moving SUV and intentionally rammed it into a police cruiser on I-10 East near the LA 1 exit, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

John Cuevas, 42, of Madison, Mississippi, was a front-seat passenger in a 2023 Land Rover SUV when he allegedly forced the vehicle into a marked Duson Police Department unit just before 11 a.m. The two vehicles were traveling side by side eastbound when the crash happened.

The Duson police officer, Sergeant Calvin Francis, was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Deputies arrested Cuevas after determining the crash was intentional, according to Sheriff Jeff Bergeron.

Cuevas was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice confirmed Cuevas had been arrested by the department before.