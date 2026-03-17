Baton Rouge courthouse closes early due to power and water outage; Will open Wednesday

UPDATE: Power and water have been restored at the courthouse, and operations will resume as normal in the morning.

BATON ROUGE — The 19th Judicial District Court closed at 3 p.m. today because of a power and water outage.

The closure includes Family Court and the Clerk of Court office as well.

Officials said everything was back in order by 5:40 p.m. and Wednesday will be back to normal.