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DEMCO customers in Pumpkin Center experiencing power outage due to downed wires
PUMPKIN CENTER — DEMCO customers in Pumpkin Center lost power due to downed wires Tuesday morning, the company said.
An outage map shows affected homes off of Pumpkin Center Road. DEMCO said about 234 people lost power around 5 a.m.
The company attributed the outage to downed wires in "hard-to-reach areas across a river and through wooded terrain, requiring additional equipment and time for repairs." No further timetable was given.
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As of 10:30 a.m., power had not yet been restored.
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