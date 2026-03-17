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Police: 2 ex-Amazon workers stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from fulfillment center
BATON ROUGE — Police say a pair of former Amazon workers stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the fulfillment center.
Byron Anthony Johnson, 33, is accused of stealing $6,346 worth of merchandise between June 30 and Aug. 28. Javontay Dontrell Seals, 21, is accused of stealing $1,707.99 worth of items between July 15 and July 23.
According to arrest warrants, Amazon's loss prevention team contacted police after discovering the thefts. They told police Johnson was fired and admitted during his termination interview that he stole $22,000 worth of electronics, but the company only had proof of $6,346 worth of items being taken.
Surveillance video purportedly shows Johnson opening packages and stuffing merchandise down the front of his pants. Police say evidence shows Johnson stole two Apple Watches, seven AirPod Pros, one Apple iPad, two Apple mini cell phones, and two Samsung Galaxy phones.
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For Seals, the affidavit says, video shows him stealing $1,707.99 worth of merchandise, but he admitted to stealing more than $3,000 worth of items. The loss prevention employee allegedly said Seals told him he was homeless and had lots of children he needed to care for. Items police say they had proof he stole include an Apple iPad, four Apple AirPod Pros, and a digital scale.
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