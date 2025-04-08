65°
$4 billion ammonia plant coming to Ascension Parish
BATON ROUGE - A new ammonia plant is coming to the west bank of Ascension Parish.
The new Blue Point Complex, a low-carbon blue ammonia production plant led by CF Industries, will be built on the west bank of Ascension.
Gov. Jeff Landry said once the $4 billion facility is finished, it will be the largest facility of its kind in the world.
Landry believes the amount of jobs that the complex, as well as the planned Hyundai steel mill, will drive enough need for a new bridge over the Mississippi River.
The complex will generate need for 100 new direct jobs as well as 1,500 construction jobs.
