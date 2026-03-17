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Deputies searching for 17-year-old who ran away from home

2 hours 21 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 6:03 PM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Deputies are looking for a 17-year-old who ran away from her Ponchatoula home on Sunday. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Alyssa Matecun was last seen on Beauregard Street in Ponchatoula. 

Deputies say she could be near Sulphur with family members who don't know she ran away. 

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Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 985-902-2031. 

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