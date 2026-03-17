Deputies searching for 17-year-old who ran away from home

PONCHATOULA - Deputies are looking for a 17-year-old who ran away from her Ponchatoula home on Sunday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Alyssa Matecun was last seen on Beauregard Street in Ponchatoula.

Deputies say she could be near Sulphur with family members who don't know she ran away.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 985-902-2031.