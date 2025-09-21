84°
LDWF releases new details on West Baton Rouge Parish boat crash that seriously injured 2

By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY - Two people were seriously injured in a Saturday night boating crash, and one of them was airlifted to a hospital, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LDWF agents responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. involving a 17-foot boat in Choctaw Bayou. The boat, carrying two people, reportedly crashed into an object about three-quarters of a mile from the marina, causing one person to be ejected from the vessel. 

The person thrown from the vessel was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge in critical condition, according to the West Baton Rouge Fire Department. The other passenger was taken in an ambulance. 

LDWF said it is still investigating the crash. 

