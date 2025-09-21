WBR Fire Department: Two injured, one taken to hospital via AirMed after boating accident

BRUSLY - Two people were injured, with one being taken to the hospital via AirMed, after a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway, fire officials said.

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said two people were located in the water after the accident and they initiated advanced life support care.

The people were moved to the Morley Marina Boat Launch; one was taken to the hospital by AirMed and the other was taken to the hospital by fire officials. No other information is immediately available.