73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBR Fire Department: Two injured, one taken to hospital via AirMed after boating accident

2 hours 56 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, September 20 2025 Sep 20, 2025 September 20, 2025 9:46 PM September 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BRUSLY - Two people were injured, with one being taken to the hospital via AirMed, after a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway, fire officials said.

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said two people were located in the water after the accident and they initiated advanced life support care.

Trending News

The people were moved to the Morley Marina Boat Launch; one was taken to the hospital by AirMed and the other was taken to the hospital by fire officials. No other information is immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days