Lawyer wants fired BRPD officer to face attempted murder charges

BATON ROUGE - A lawyer representing a man who was shot at by a now-fired Baton Rouge police officer is demanding that former officer be charged with attempted murder.

Yuseff Hamadeh was fired from the Baton Rouge Police Department Thursday after an internal investigation into traffic stop in which he fired at a fleeing suspect. Hamadeh claimed he only fired at the suspect, Raheem Howard, after he was shot at first.

But Hamadeh's body cam and dash cam were not rolling when the alleged shootout occurred, and audio from the police unit's rearview camera did not support Hamadeh's claim.

Investigators also failed to find the gun which Howard had allegedly used to fire at Hamadeh, and Howard maintains that he never had a gun on him in the first place.

"He attempted to kill my client unjustifiably. There is no reason to shoot at somebody if they do not have a gun. This was not Raheem committing another crime or trying to hurt somebody," Howard's attorney, Ron Haley, said Friday.

Raheem's legal team is now taking matters into their own hands as it waits for the District Attorney's Office to handle the criminal investigation.

"We will file for a public records request for the meat and potatoes of what the results of his termination were and upon getting that information a lawsuit will be forthcoming," Haley said.

Meanwhile, Hamadeh's lawyer Tommy Dewey believes his client acted justly, telling WBRZ, that Hamadeh passed a polygraph test under the administration of Police Chief Murphy Paul.

"The results were that he was truthful, in particular about the suspect having a weapon and pointing it at him. The next thing for us is to take the chief's ruling to the civil service board to appeal his decision."

