Lawsuit filed against state's top leaders over suspended election

BATON ROUGE - A lawsuit was filed against Governor Jeff Landry, Attorney General Liz Murrill and Secretary of State Nancy Landry following the suspension of next month's U.S. House primary elections.

Activist Eugene Collins and Lindsay Garcia, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House 5th Congressional District, filed the lawsuit, which alleges that changes so close to election day threaten to disenfranchise voters, especially those who cast mail-in ballots.

The change to the ballot came after Wednesday's Supreme Court decision that the Louisiana Congressional map was illegally racially gerrymandered. Jeff Landry said the state is legally prohibited from using the map, which includes a second Black-majority district.

On Thursday, Gov. Landry signed an executive order, which was certified by Nancy Landry, to suspend voting for the U.S. House primaries, two days before early voting starts.

The lawsuit alleges that the immediate action to cancel the election was not ordered in the Supreme Court decision, and parties should have 25 days to request a rehearing. It says that 100,000 absentee ballots, which do not reflect the updated changes, have already been sent out.

Election day is May 16.