Lawmakers form Seafood Caucus to help Louisiana fishermen

BATON ROUGE - Consumers likely don't think twice about where the shrimp or seafood bought at grocery store comes from, but Louisiana fisherman—and now federal lawmakers—are asking people to pay attention.

"We're losing an industry and a culture and a way of life in Louisiana and across the country," said Acy Cooper, who comes from a long line of shrimpers.

He says what was once a reliable profession has now become heartache.

"Last year we were getting $4 a pound for our big shrimp. This year we're getting 70 cents, so there's no way. I'm getting less now than I did in the '60s."

The problem is the market is flooded with cheap, imported shrimp from Asia. Cooper, who also heads the Louisiana Shrimp Association, has been trying to draw attention to the fisherman's plight for years.

"When the federal government allows two billion pounds of shrimp to come into the country and we only consume 1.5 (billion pounds), the American industry just does not have leeway."

It's not just a problem in Louisiana—which is why lawmakers from all four of the country's coasts are joining together to find a solution.

"We're really trying to help to put a focus on the safety associated with our product, the importance of getting Louisiana seafood and also trying to make sure that we are working together to fight these illegal trade practices by other countries," Congressman Garret Graves said.

Along with Graves, lawmakers from Alaska, Washington state and Virginia have formed the 'American Seafood Caucus' to bring awareness to the quality of seafood overtaking the market. Not only is it pushing American fishermen down, in some cases it can be dangerous.

"The reason the Chinese product is so much cheaper in most cases is the Chinese government is subsidizing it. They're using illegal chemicals to help growth. Chemicals that are proven to harm individuals' health," Graves said.

There are already some bills in the works, but the caucus will officially meet for the first time in January.