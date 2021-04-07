80°
Lawmakers ask LSU associate AD Sharon Lewis to testify after athletics bosses refuse to show up for hearing

1 hour 55 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, April 07 2021 Apr 7, 2021 April 07, 2021 10:31 AM April 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Legislators requested that LSU Athletics executive Sharon Lewis testify Thursday after both Coach Ed Orgeron and Athletics Director Scott Woodward declined to answer questions in person.

State Senator Regina Barrow confirmed Wednesday that the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children asked for Lewis to show up for the April 8 hearing to answer questions about LSU's mishandling of sexual misconduct cases. 

Lewis is filing a $50 million lawsuit Wednesday alleging LSU and her bosses in the athletics department covered up misconduct.

The committee had asked both Ed Orgeron and Scott Woodward to attend that same hearing, but both confirmed Tuesday that they planned to dodge in-person questioning. 

