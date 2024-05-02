Lawmakers answer questions amid looming constitutional convention

BATON ROUGE - As a state constitutional convention approaches, lawmakers are broadly planning for what ought to stay in the state's guiding document. Once the measure, HB 800, from Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia passes, state leaders will have just 14 days to revise the 50-year-old document.

The two-week-long convention could cost the state more than $62,000. The amount includes a daily $179 payment to Landry's 27 appointees. Among the delegates is Baton Rouge's Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. Legislative auditors also estimated up to $30,000 for the cost of a convention audit, depending on its scope.

For months, Gov. Jeff Landry has emphasized the need for a revised constitution. He has said the document is outdated, antiquated, and bloated as a result of its 216 amendments in 1974. If the convention happens, then the final say would be up to voters in the November election.

Beaullieu says the state constitution has tied up the legislative body in times of financial need. Beaullieu says in 2025 Louisiana is expected to face a half-a billion-dollar shortfall, which he says could be resolved by freeing up money locked behind the constitution.

"We have been very thoughtful and very deliberate about this process," Beaullieu said.

Lawmakers insist certain parts of the constitution likely won't change. Articles I through IV lay out the distribution of powers, establishments of government, and the Deceleration of Rights. Beaullieu added that anything not kept within the articles will become statute, law.

An amendment approved Tuesday protects:

The Homestead Exemption Act - a tax break for homeowners.

The Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) - which determines and allocates the cost to educate Louisiana students

Removes language which allows for private funding in the constitutional convention.

Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, says he's not opposed to a convention, but he's worried about what can be stripped away.

"I think that there's no big demand and outcry from the public to have this constitutional conventional convention right now," Jordan said.

Rep. Jordan says if, when the convention happens it's important for voters to follow along, to fully understand the changes.

"If they decide their going to touch homestead exemption, what does that mean for you? If they decide they want to touch the MFP, what does that mean for you?"

The convention can't happen until the La. House of Representatives and Senate agree to move forward.

After the amendment was added, the bill was returned to the calendar for discussion.

House debate is scheduled for May 7.