Gov. Landry emphasized new constitution as regular legislative session convenes

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry emphasized his desire to introduce a new constitution for the state when the regular legislative session convened Monday afternoon.

Landry explained that the state is struggling to work within the constraints of its 50-year-old constitution.

"It is time for us to open the dialogue about reforming our bloated, outdated, antiquated and much abused state constitution," he said. "According to the Council of State Governments, Louisiana ranks amongst the longest of all state constitutions — with 72,000 words."

Landry said the legislature has incorporated 210 amendments into the 1974 constitution at a rate of about four per year. Massachusetts and its constitution dating back to 1780, by comparison, has been amended 120 times.

"Something is definitely wrong," Landry said. "Let’s create a constitution that is streamlined and emblematic of the core principles that define who we are as a people."

The Governor also doubled down on the need to improve the educational system, rebuild the economy and lower crime — issues that he built his campaign on.

Landry emphasized that Louisiana ranks among the worst states by economic, educational and criminal metrics. He stressed his administration's focus on passing legislation related to both crime and education as being a two pronged solution.

"We won’t fix crime if we don’t fix our schools," he said.

The legislature convened earlier this year for a special crime session, with Landry signing multiple laws from it March 5.

Economically, Landry finds work in Louisiana needlessly complicated, citing the state's occupational licensing structure as a "prime example of how we have made working in Louisiana needlessly difficult."

“The Senate is optimistic about working with the Governor on insurance reform as well as taking a more aggressive approach to economic development than Louisiana has in the past,” Senate President Cameron J. Henry said.

Landry also stressed his more conservative state budget as a necessary blueprint to stave off a budget shortfall of half a billion dollars in the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

"As a result of our budgetary work, we present you with a budget spends $3 billion less than last year," Landry said.

The 85 day regular session — the third convening of the legislature this year — will continue through June 3 at the latest.

All legislative proceedings including committee meetings and chamber debate can be viewed here.