Lawmaker shelves proposed gas tax, calls for special session to address state's infrastructure

Monday, May 20 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A state representative who sponsored a gas tax proposal in hopes that it might help fund Louisiana's backlogged infrastructure projects has deferred the bill.

Representative Steve Carter announced Monday that he would not ask lawmakers to vote on the tax, saying its passage would have been a longshot in an election year, according to the Associated Press.

The tax would have cost drivers an extra six cents per gallon in its first year and increased to 18 cents by 2031. Its aim was to help fund nearly $14 billion in DOTD projects.

Carter added that "whoever is governor" in 2020 should call a special session to address Louisiana's infrastructure needs.

