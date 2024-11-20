Latest Weather Blog
Last of four inmates who escaped Tangipahoa Parish Jail in May found, arrested in Hammond home
HAMMOND — The last of four inmates who escaped the Tangipahoa Parish Jail in May was arrested by deputies Wednesday.
Jamacrus Cyprian, 20, was arrested at a Hammond-area home after being on the run since mid-May after breaking through a corroded piece of fence and crawling out of the prison yard.
Deputies are holding a news conference on Thursday to "lay out details about the arrest and some associated investigations."
Deputies previously arrested 21-year-old Travon Johnson, 19-year-old Avery Guidry and 20-year-old Omarion Hookfin in May shortly after the escape.
Johnson, Guidry and Hookfin were in jail for murder charges relating to a brutal Hammond home invasion and homicide in 2022 and Cyprian was serving time for armed robbery before the escape when they broke through the fence and crawled under an eight-inch gap in the wall before scaling the razer-wire fences.
Guidry and Johnson were taken back into custody after they were found in a dumpster behind a Hammond Dollar General just 22 miles from the detention center, WBRZ reported in May. Hookfin was found in an abandoned house on Wardline Road in Hammond.
Trending News
Sheriff Gerald Sticker blamed a lack of correctional supervision and proper headcounts, as well as a weakened chain link fence in the yard, on the escape. WBRZ also reported that deputies did not know about the escape until the family tipped them off to it a day after the inmates fled the jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in drug bust following two search warrants
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor Arts and Crafts Festival
-
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge seeking sponsors for families in need this...
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project
-
Crime cameras going up along interstate in effort to stop drive-by shootings