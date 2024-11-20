Last of four inmates who escaped Tangipahoa Parish Jail in May found, arrested in Hammond home

HAMMOND — The last of four inmates who escaped the Tangipahoa Parish Jail in May was arrested by deputies Wednesday.

Jamacrus Cyprian, 20, was arrested at a Hammond-area home after being on the run since mid-May after breaking through a corroded piece of fence and crawling out of the prison yard.

Deputies are holding a news conference on Thursday to "lay out details about the arrest and some associated investigations."

Deputies previously arrested 21-year-old Travon Johnson, 19-year-old Avery Guidry and 20-year-old Omarion Hookfin in May shortly after the escape.

Johnson, Guidry and Hookfin were in jail for murder charges relating to a brutal Hammond home invasion and homicide in 2022 and Cyprian was serving time for armed robbery before the escape when they broke through the fence and crawled under an eight-inch gap in the wall before scaling the razer-wire fences.

Guidry and Johnson were taken back into custody after they were found in a dumpster behind a Hammond Dollar General just 22 miles from the detention center, WBRZ reported in May. Hookfin was found in an abandoned house on Wardline Road in Hammond.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker blamed a lack of correctional supervision and proper headcounts, as well as a weakened chain link fence in the yard, on the escape. WBRZ also reported that deputies did not know about the escape until the family tipped them off to it a day after the inmates fled the jail.