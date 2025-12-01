54°
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named LSU head football coach

1 hour 5 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, December 01 2025 Dec 1, 2025 December 01, 2025 9:59 AM December 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Lane Kiffin wasted no time in finding a place in Baton Rouge to do hot yoga after being named LSU's newest head football coach. 

Kiffin, the former Ole Miss coach who caused waves after he departed from Oxford over the weekend, went to Yogalates Fitness Studio for a Monday morning workout.

"But first, Yoglates! Starting Day 1 off right with a hot and sweaty workout!" the Perkins Road studio said on its Facebook page, posting a photo of Kiffin with yoga instructors.

Kiffin frequented hot yoga in Oxford and on the road while coaching the Rebels, USA Today reported. 

The new Tigers football coach will be formally introduced by LSU at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. 

