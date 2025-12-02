Latest Weather Blog
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through playoffs
BATON ROUGE — LSU and new head football coach Lane Kiffin said they will allow Charlie Weis to coach rival Ole Miss' offense through the playoffs, despite Weis joining Kiffin in Baton Rouge.
Weis was one of a few Ole Miss assistant coaches who decided to follow Kiffin to LSU Sunday, ahead of Ole Miss' first playoff berth and on the heels of what many have called the school's most successful season ever. He will continue to serve as the Rebels' offensive coordinator through their playoff run.
“With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs," Kiffin said in a statement Tuesday. "I've already made the committee aware of this and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that. I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss.”
In announcing his acceptance of the LSU job, Kiffin said Sunday that Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter denied Kiffin's requests to coach Ole Miss through the playoffs.
Trending News
The next College Football Playoff committee will release its end-of-regular-season rankings at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Ole Miss was ranked No. 7 before beating Mississippi State and losing Kiffin, Weis and other coaches to LSU over the weekend.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Historic Lincoln Theater expected to reopen in December as Black history museum,...
-
EBR Schools, Good Fellows distribute 300 gift bags with clothes, toys, hygiene...
-
Some bicycle helmets sold by Walmart under recall
-
70 for 70: Chris Thomas King kept blues legacy of his father's...
-
Doctor says Trump had preventative screening MRI on heart, abdomen
Sports Video
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...
-
Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million...
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday