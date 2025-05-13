Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Tuesday that protects state universities that are engaging in NIL from adverse actions that may be taken by the NCAA and any other governing bodies.

Landry's order shields schools like LSU from actions that may halt or encumber the compensation of student-athletes.

The order says that NIL deals will be protected as long as state-allocated funds are not used to compensate athletes.

Currently, NIL funds are distributed through various groups in connection with the university and are maintained and paid for through donations and sponsorships.

“We’re grateful to Governor Landry for his leadership and proactive approach with this executive order. This will afford all higher education institutions in the state of Louisiana the ability to remain nimble and at the forefront of the ever-changing college athletics landscape,” LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward said.

Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks also praised Landry's order.

"I want to thank Governor Landry for the leadership he has demonstrated by signing this executive order, and for his commitment to supporting Louisiana colleges, universities and our student-athletes by providing stability in the current landscape of collegiate sports,” Banks said.

Landry's order says that these protections will be in place until either the enactment of federal NIL legislation or the effective date of a proposed $2.8 billion antitrust settlement being taken up in a federal court. If the House v. NCAA case's settlement is approved, roster limits, backpay and a $20.5 million salary cap would take effect July 1.

“Louisiana is proud to be home to student-athletes who consistently compete and win at the highest levels of college athletics. As national policies and developments continue to reshape the landscape of college sports, this executive order is about fairness—for our Louisiana students, our schools, and our athletes,” Landry said.

Landry's full order can be read here.