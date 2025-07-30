Landry signs new contract with OMV software vendor, could reduce wait times

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Landry announced he has signed a contract with a new OMV software vendor, he announced in a recent episode of his podcast Diner Days.

The new software, CHAMP, will "modernize driver's license renewals and vehicle registration services in Louisiana."

Landry also said CHAMP should remove common DMV problems such as excessive processing times, fraud vulnerability and manual entry errors.

The agreement between Louisiana and CHAMP will cost the state $54 million over a six-year term and will take two years to implement.