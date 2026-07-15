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2 arrested after woman flashes gun during Walmart theft, Ponchatoula Police say
PONCHATOULA — Police arrested two women after one of them allegedly flashed a gun when they were caught stealing from a Ponchatoula Walmart.
According to Ponchatoula Police, 31-year-old Jonquelle Robinson was confronted by Walmart security while trying to shoplift.
When the Walmart employee followed Robinson outside while on the phone with police, Marguarette Seymore allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened the employee.
Police caught the pair leaving the store and found two "AR-15 style weapons" and the handgun allegedly used to threaten the Walmart employee.
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Both were arrested, and Seymore was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
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