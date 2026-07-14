EBRSO: Man out on bond in rape case arrested for stalking separate victim

BATON ROUGE - A man out on bond for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl was arrested for stalking a separate victim, arrest documents say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, officials were contacted by the victim, who said that she was being stalked by Sean St. Cyr, 19.

She said that she received a notification from her Ring camera and saw St. Cyr sitting outside her home in his car. She told deputies that St. Cyr had been stalking her for months, showing up unannounced at various hours of the day and night and attempting to contact her despite her saying she no longer wanted to talk to him.

The arrest documents also say the victim told police she learned St. Cyr had allegedly been drugging girls and taking advantage of them. St. Cyr was previously arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl who was under the influence of marijuana before kicking her out of his apartment.

St. Cyr was released from jail in the rape case after posting a $100,000 bond. He is also supposed to be on GPS monitoring with exclusion zones and have no social media. He has a motion hearing set for July 20.